15 biometric machines installed in police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Police department has installed biometric machines in 15 police stations of the city to improve efficiency of the department and to ensure the attendance in offices.

"Initially, biometric machines have been installed in 15 police stations of Rawalpindi district", police spokesman said.

He said police stations where biometric attendance system has been introduced included Airport, Cantt, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, R A Bazar, Race Course, Westridge, City, Ganjmandi, Pirwadhai, Ratta Amral, Waris Khan, Saddar Beruni and Women police station.

The process of feeding finger prints and other related data of the concerned police officials posted at respective police station has been completed.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said presence of force at the police stations would help rectify various issues faced by the citizens regarding police culture and would also improve policing and response on public complaints.

He said process of reforms at police stations with the introduction of technological gadgets would carry on, adding, Rawalpindi Police would keep introducing latest technology to enhance professionalism.

Prior to this, biometric machines had also been installed in police lines.