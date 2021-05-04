UrduPoint.com
15 Booked, 10 Fined For SOPs Violations At Sabzi Mandi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:03 PM

15 booked, 10 fined for SOPs violations at Sabzi Mandi

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) on Tuesday booked 15 persons and imposed fine on 10 others over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) on Tuesday booked 15 persons and imposed fine on 10 others over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Sabzi Mandi.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat himself took action against the violators during his surprise visit to the area. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zone and Administrator Sabzi Mandi.

The DC deputed a permanent magistrate for 24 hours to monitor the prices of edibles, besides ensuring the implementation of SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqaat said the local administration was committed to ensure the supply of goods to the consumers at controlled rates.

The cleanliness conditions were being improved at the market, besides clearing pathways from the encroachers for the convenience of the buyers, he added.

He appealed to the visitors to cooperate with the administration staff and duty magistrates.

