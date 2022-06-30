UrduPoint.com

15 Booked, 12 Places Sealed Over Violations Of Dengue SoP

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

15 booked, 12 places sealed over violations of dengue SoP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Divisional administration has sealed 12 places and registered FIRs against 15 persons over violations of dengue standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched across the region on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the dengue larvae surveillance teams launched a crackdown against the violators of SoP and issued notices to 3484 people. The teams also sealed 12 different places and registered FIRs against 15 other violators during the crackdown.

According to commissioner office sources, Dr Atta-Ul-Rehman was leading the surveillance teams checking all domestic and commercial places. The commissioner has directed zero tolerance on violations of dengue standard operating procedure (SoP) as per directives of the provincial government.

The Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak has directed officers concerned to ensure geo tagging through latest android system. He urged citizens to cooperate with administration in controlling dengue virus by ensuring cleanliness around them.

