15 booked for doing wheelie in eid days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special squad of City Traffic Police (CTP) have booked 15 motorcyclists for doing wheelie during first two days of Eid-Ul-Azha.

CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb formed a special squad to prevent one wheeling during Eid days.

The squad launched operation in the city and arrested 15 motorcyclists for doing wheelie on roads. The separate cases have been registered against them with the police stations concerned.

He said that CTO Huma Naseeb has directed one wheeling squad to continue operation in the city. She urged the citizens to follow instructions of the city traffic police in order to avoid any mishap during Eid.