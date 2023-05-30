15 Booked For Stealing Oil From Pipeline
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Police booked 15 accused on the charges of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline near Khurrianwala.
Police on Tuesday said the accused, Riasat Ahmed of 266-RB, Adul Shakoor, Zulifqar, Asif and others, had allegedly dug about 190-feet long tunnel near Khurrianwala and stole a huge quantityof oil from the pipeline.
Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.