15 booked on power pilferage

D-Type Colony police have booked 15 people on charge of stealing electricity direct from main line of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :D-Type Colony police have booked 15 people on charge of stealing electricity direct from main line of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

A police spokesman said here on Monday that SDO Allama Iqbal Colony Wajid-ur-Rehman Gujjar filed complaint, contending that 15 accused including Talib Hussain and others of Allama Iqbal Colony and Zubair of Nisar Colony stole electricity direct from FESCO main lines.

On this complaint, D-Type Colony police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation for their arrest, he added.