15 bricks kiln owners booked over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration got registered FIRs against owners of 15 bricks kilns for violating government instructions regarding preventive measures against smog.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal along with police team conducted raids at various locations of the district here on Sunday and found 15 kilns operational despite government orders regarding closing of kilns having old technology from November 07.

Separate FIRs have been registered against violators including four at Multan, three from Shujabad and eight from Jalalpur Pirwala.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against kiln owners over violations. He said that government has ordered to close all kilns having old technology which cause into smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were only six kiln having latest zigzag technology across the district.