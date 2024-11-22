Open Menu

15 Bricks Kilns Have Been Demolished In The District For Deviating From Zigzag Technology:DC

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM

15 bricks kilns have been demolished in the district for deviating from zigzag technology:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot,Muhammad Zulqarnain said that 15 bricks kilns have been demolished in Sialkot district for deviating from zigzag technology,while 65 bricks kilns have been sealed and cases have been registered against 36.

He stated this while reviewing the performance of the Sialkot environment department for the prevention of environmental pollution in the district at DC Office,here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that in the current season,a fine of Rs. 2.4 million has been imposed on kiln owners for not following SOPs and notices have been issued to 174 kilns.

DC said that zero tolerance was being adopted for spreading air pollution.

He said that the main reason for smog was motorcycles,vehicles,loaders and heavy traffic.

In this regard,the Punjab government has issued instructions that along with public/commercial transport,domestic vehicles should also be inspected.Now,any vehicle emitting smoke be it commercial or private,will be fined and if there was a second violation,the fine will also be double.

DC Zulqarnain said that various teams of the traffic police and transport authority are conducting inspections in this month,144 vehicles have been fined Rs.2,94,000 and 71 vehicles have been impounded.

He said that inspections was being conducted in the markets on a daily basis to ensure implementation of the ban on the use of plastic.

So far,850 tons of banned plastic shopper bags have been seized during the month of November.

FIRs have been filed against 10 plastic shops and a fine of Rs.3,50,000 has been imposed.

