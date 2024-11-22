- Home
- Pakistan
- 15 bricks kilns have been demolished in the district for deviating from zigzag technology:DC
15 Bricks Kilns Have Been Demolished In The District For Deviating From Zigzag Technology:DC
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot,Muhammad Zulqarnain said that 15 bricks kilns have been demolished in Sialkot district for deviating from zigzag technology,while 65 bricks kilns have been sealed and cases have been registered against 36.
He stated this while reviewing the performance of the Sialkot environment department for the prevention of environmental pollution in the district at DC Office,here on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that in the current season,a fine of Rs. 2.4 million has been imposed on kiln owners for not following SOPs and notices have been issued to 174 kilns.
DC said that zero tolerance was being adopted for spreading air pollution.
He said that the main reason for smog was motorcycles,vehicles,loaders and heavy traffic.
In this regard,the Punjab government has issued instructions that along with public/commercial transport,domestic vehicles should also be inspected.Now,any vehicle emitting smoke be it commercial or private,will be fined and if there was a second violation,the fine will also be double.
DC Zulqarnain said that various teams of the traffic police and transport authority are conducting inspections in this month,144 vehicles have been fined Rs.2,94,000 and 71 vehicles have been impounded.
He said that inspections was being conducted in the markets on a daily basis to ensure implementation of the ban on the use of plastic.
So far,850 tons of banned plastic shopper bags have been seized during the month of November.
FIRs have been filed against 10 plastic shops and a fine of Rs.3,50,000 has been imposed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP IGP orders police personnel to refrain from participating in political activities3 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders targeted to silence voices for self-determination in IIOJ&K: APHC13 minutes ago
-
Diabetes awareness session held for healthcare professionals at RNI23 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Kurram gun attack on passenger vehicles climbs to 42: police23 minutes ago
-
Fake milk-production unit unearthed33 minutes ago
-
DC visits school to review teaching process43 minutes ago
-
'PTI's politics of intimidation no longer be tolerated': Danyal Chaudhry43 minutes ago
-
Islamabad community cries out for normalcy as regular protests disrupt daily life1 hour ago
-
Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring regrettable: Dar4 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter11 hours ago
-
National Action Plan for Health Security launched11 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter11 hours ago