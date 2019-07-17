UrduPoint.com
15 Candidates Of Merged Districts Withdraw Nomination Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

15 candidates from merged districts have withdrawn their nomination papers and decided not to contest upcoming elections to be held on July 20, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :15 candidates from merged districts have withdrawn their nomination papers and decided not to contest upcoming elections to be held on July 20, 2019.

According to a notification issued here 15 candidates who withdrawn their nomination papers were including Ameer Muhammad and Hazrat Ali from PK-100 district Bajaur, Sahibzada Syed Muhammad, Adnan Khan and Abdur Razzaq PK-105 district Khyber, Khan Wali, Abdur Rehman, Abdul Ghani and Attaullah of PK-107 Khyber-III, Gul Muhammad PK-110 Orakzai, Allama Muhammad Iqbal PK-111 and Bashir Ahmad PK-112 South Waziristan, Shahzad Khan PK-114 North Wazirsitan and Malik Bahadar Khan of PK-115 Frontier Region constituency.

As many as 28,01,837 registered voters in tribal districts of erstwhile Fata would exercise their right of franchise to elect 16 MPAs for Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly.

1897 polling stations would be setup for smooth and transparent holding of elections in tribal districts.

