15 Cases Registered Against Child Labour Violators

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The drive against child labour is moving ahead successfully in the district as the labour department got registered 15 cases against the violators of child labour act.

Deputy Director Labour Kasur, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that teams comprising assistant directors labour, labour officers and labour inspectors had been formed to check the child labour.

During the last two days, 50 factories, brick kilns, workshops and restaurants etc., were checked and got registered 15 cases over violation of child labour act.

More Stories From Pakistan

