15 caught on gas decanting in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Civil Defense teams caught 15 persons for selling loose petrol and gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Civil Defense teams caught 15 persons for selling loose petrol and gas decanting.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,the teams arrested Rehan and another from Ghulam Muhammad Abad Hafeez and Allah Ditta from Kookianwala, Shahzeb from D-Type colony, Ahmed from Hercharnpura, Tahir, qaisar from chak 242-RB, Shoaib, Akram, Asif from Jhal chowk, Ali Raza from Nighebanpura, Zahid Hussain from chak 126-RB, Adnan from Bhaiwala, Javed and Arshad Majeed from chak 229-RB.

Further investigation was underway.