Open Menu

15 Changemakers To Receive `Pride Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ Awards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM

15 Changemakers to receive `Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will honor 15 distinguished individuals with the 'Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards’ on February 11 at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

These awards recognize excellence and contributions across various fields, including innovation, entrepreneurship, sports, journalism, and social impact.

The honorees include Ehsan Zaffar Abbasi (Young Pakistani Innovator), Aftab Ahmad (Founder & CEO, Assort Tech), Kashif Ali (Founder & CEO, TechKhwa), Fayyaz Ahmed (Founder Director, Jinnah Basic Schools & Colleges Mansehra), Jamshed Burki (travel Vlogger), Adnan Khan (Social Worker/Philanthropist), Zoha Malik Sher (CSS Officer), Huzaifa Behram (CEO, LetsGrow), Iqra Wakeel Khan (Karate & Jujitsu Gold Medalist), Farzana Ali (Pakistani Journalist), Dr. Muhib Afridi (Founder & CEO, HBK Arena), Aqleem Orakzai (Mentor & Social Worker), Masoud Afridi (GTF Taekwondo International Champion), Aasiya Khan (Businesswoman & Former Minister), and Ubaidullah Khan (Martial Arts Champion).

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is anticipated to be one of the largest events of its kind in Pakistan, with an expected attendance of over 10,000 participants.

It will host more than 100 exhibitors and 50+ national and international partners, representing diverse industries and sectors.

The event will serve as a platform for youth engagement, networking, and knowledge exchange, featuring panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and leadership.

Hassan Nisar, Founder & CEO of Metrix Pakistan, emphasized the summit’s mission, stating that the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is more than just an event; it is a movement dedicated to recognizing and empowering individuals who are driving progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pride of KP Awards highlight the extraordinary contributions of those who are shaping the future of the province. We are committed to providing a platform where young leaders, changemakers, and industry experts can collaborate, inspire, and create lasting impact."

With a strong focus on youth empowerment and development, the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition aims to celebrate achievements while encouraging meaningful contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Recent Stories

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

57 minutes ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

3 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

3 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

4 hours ago
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

13 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

15 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

15 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan