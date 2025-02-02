15 Changemakers to receive `Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will honor 15 distinguished individuals with the 'Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards’ on February 11 at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

These awards recognize excellence and contributions across various fields, including innovation, entrepreneurship, sports, journalism, and social impact.

The honorees include Ehsan Zaffar Abbasi (Young Pakistani Innovator), Aftab Ahmad (Founder & CEO, Assort Tech), Kashif Ali (Founder & CEO, TechKhwa), Fayyaz Ahmed (Founder Director, Jinnah Basic Schools & Colleges Mansehra), Jamshed Burki (travel Vlogger), Adnan Khan (Social Worker/Philanthropist), Zoha Malik Sher (CSS Officer), Huzaifa Behram (CEO, LetsGrow), Iqra Wakeel Khan (Karate & Jujitsu Gold Medalist), Farzana Ali (Pakistani Journalist), Dr. Muhib Afridi (Founder & CEO, HBK Arena), Aqleem Orakzai (Mentor & Social Worker), Masoud Afridi (GTF Taekwondo International Champion), Aasiya Khan (Businesswoman & Former Minister), and Ubaidullah Khan (Martial Arts Champion).

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is anticipated to be one of the largest events of its kind in Pakistan, with an expected attendance of over 10,000 participants.

It will host more than 100 exhibitors and 50+ national and international partners, representing diverse industries and sectors.

The event will serve as a platform for youth engagement, networking, and knowledge exchange, featuring panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and leadership.

Hassan Nisar, Founder & CEO of Metrix Pakistan, emphasized the summit’s mission, stating that the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is more than just an event; it is a movement dedicated to recognizing and empowering individuals who are driving progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pride of KP Awards highlight the extraordinary contributions of those who are shaping the future of the province. We are committed to providing a platform where young leaders, changemakers, and industry experts can collaborate, inspire, and create lasting impact."

With a strong focus on youth empowerment and development, the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition aims to celebrate achievements while encouraging meaningful contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.