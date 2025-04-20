Open Menu

15 Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau(CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations last week as 15 children were taken into protective custody.

This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar.

He said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

