15 children at CPWB waiting for heirs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) was looking for the heirs of 15 children residing in the bureau.

Spokesman of CPWB said here on Tuesday that the best education and training facilities were being provided to the CPWB inmates.

However, their heirs were awaited and all sources were being utilized to search them.

He informed that 16-year-old Shaan s/o Bashir, 14-year-old Qadeer s/o Rafiq, 10-year-old Ejaz s/o Mujahid,10-year-old Kamran s/o Shaukat, 11-year-old Kalimullah s/o Saleemullah, 12-year-old Hamza s/o Younus, 8-year-old Amjad s/o Anwar, 8-year-old Zulqarnain s/o Munir, 11-year-old Bilal s/o Bashir, 10-year-old Irfan s/o Parvez, 9-year-old Sher Ali s/o Shahbaz,16-year-old Kalu s/o Saleem, 7-year-old Ejaz s/o Riaz, 12-year-old Ali Reza s/o Ilyas and12-year-old Mohsin s/o Jamsheed were waiting for their parents.