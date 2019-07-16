15 clinics, medical stores of non-qualified persons sealed

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Qazi Ahmed Police sealed 15 clinics and medical stores being run by non- qualified persons during an action against quakes.

The police party led by Station House Officer Qazi Ahmed, Hussain Ali Kharal, raided clinics and medical stores on Tuesday and sealed those on the spot.

He said that list of such clinics and medical stores received from Health Department, which contain Names of 44 quake clinics and medical stores operated by unauthorized persons. Action would be initiated against the remaining clinics and stores in second phase, he said.