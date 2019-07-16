UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Clinics, Medical Stores Of Non-qualified Persons Sealed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

15 clinics, medical stores of non-qualified persons sealed

Qazi Ahmed Police sealed 15 clinics and medical stores being run by non- qualified persons during an action against quakes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Qazi Ahmed Police sealed 15 clinics and medical stores being run by non- qualified persons during an action against quakes.

The police party led by Station House Officer Qazi Ahmed, Hussain Ali Kharal, raided clinics and medical stores on Tuesday and sealed those on the spot.

He said that list of such clinics and medical stores received from Health Department, which contain Names of 44 quake clinics and medical stores operated by unauthorized persons. Action would be initiated against the remaining clinics and stores in second phase, he said.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

58 seconds ago

Maid’s daughter secures third position in Matric

11 minutes ago

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sets up Em ..

7 minutes ago

Iranian Judiciary Confirms Detention of Franco-Ira ..

3 minutes ago

Over 60 French Departments Restrict Water Use Due ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) disconnects 300 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.