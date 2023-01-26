15 colleges of federal capital participate in Inter collegiate competitions

Students from fifteen colleges of the federal capital took part in the Inter-collegiate drama, self-grooming and Computer poster designing competition held here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Students from fifteen colleges of the Federal capital took part in the Inter-collegiate drama, self-grooming and Computer poster designing competition held here on Thursday.

The competition was hosted by the Islamabad Model College for Girls, (Post Graduate) F-10/2 aiming to provide a platform for the students to demonstrate their talent in extra-curricular activities.

The event was chaired by Prof. Sohaila Ansari and Prof. Sabah Faisal.

Amina Ayaz and Waqas Shahzad were the judges for the English drama competition, the makeup Artists Rahima Khan and Sadaf Raja judged the self-grooming competition while Nusrat Mubeen and Zaka Akbar Judged the computer poster designing competition.

In the English drama contest, Shumail and group from IMCG (Post-Graduate) F-10/2 stood first. The second prize was grabbed by Minahil and her group from IMCG (Margalla) F-7/4 while the third prize was received by Noor-ul-Ain and her group from IMCG (Post-Graduate) F-7/2.

In self-grooming competition 1st prize was secured by Kalsoom from IMCG, (Margalla) F-7/4 Islamabad, 2nd prize was by Asia from IMCG (Post-Graduate) F-7/4 and 3rd prize by Momina Masood from IMCG, (Post-Graduate) F-10/2.

In the computer poster designing contest, 1st Prize was grabbed by Fatima Habib from IMCG (Post-Graduate) F-10/2, 2nd prize was won by Momina Nasir from ICG, (Post-Graduate) F-6/2 and 3rd prize was secured by Tania Akbar from FG college home-economics for girls F-11/3.

The prizes were distributed to the winners by the chief guest, Principal Prof. Sabah Faisal and the council In-charge while the bouquets and college souvenirs were presented to the chief guest and Judges.