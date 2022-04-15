UrduPoint.com

15 Commercial Vehicles Impounded

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration on Friday began a crackdown against illegal weapon stands in the city and impounded 15 vehicles providing travelling services to people.

A team led by secretary transport authority conducted operation at Awan Chowk and Syedaan Wala Bypass, officials said adding that the initiative was aimed at streamlining traffic operations in the city.

Secretary transport authority Rana Mohsin said that 15 wagons have been parked in the police station while heavy fine was imposed on 12 other commercial vehicles on illegal parking.

He said that deputy commissioner has ordered proper traffic management in the city and added that no one will be allowed to operate illegal stands or extort money from the people.

