15 commercial vehicles impounded over using illegal LPG cylinders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration Thursday launched an operation and impounded 15 commercial vehicles for using illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and caught 24 violators here.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown in the district against vehicles using LPG cylinders.

The team also got registered cases against illegal LPG cylinder vehicles during the raid.

DC ordered to speed up operation further as there would be no compromise on the protection of precious lives and gave the task to the transport department for strict monitoring of routes of commercial vehicles. Providing maximum facilities to passengers at bus stands was a priority of the district administration, he added.