15 Contractual Employees Of PHA Regularized

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:42 PM

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have regularized 15 contractual employees of grade IV here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have regularized 15 contractual employees of grade IV here on Thursday.

Director Admin and Finance PHA Robina Kosar said that the department was striving hard to provide rights to the kids of employees who died during service.

She said that hardworking employees were real asset of the department. She said that the demand of contractual employees has been fulfilled.

Director Admin and Finance added that efforts were being made to resolve other issues faced by the department and its employees.

She said that five peon and 10 gardners have been regularised.

