UrduPoint.com

15 Cops Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:27 PM

15 cops suspended

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan has suspended 15 police officials on charge of their absence from duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan has suspended 15 police officials on charge of their absence from duty.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the CPO paid surprise visits to police pickets in different parts of Faisalabad and found 15 cops absent from duty without informing the department properly.

Therefore, the CPO took serious notice about their absence and immediately suspended them.

Among the absentees include ASI Muhammad Rizwan, 4 head constables Gulraiz Rasool Khan, Arif Hussain, Saqlain Abid and Asif Kareem, 10 constables Muhammad Imran, Hamza Ali, Waqas Ahmad, Umar Farooq, Qadir Yar, Muhammad Azhar, Qamar Naveed, Muhammad Uzair, Muhammad Waseem and Kamran Yousuf, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police From

Recent Stories

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreig ..

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreign MInistry

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss o ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal seeks world's intervention to save Yasin M ..

Mushaal seeks world's intervention to save Yasin Malik's life

2 minutes ago
 4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad divi ..

4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad division: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of ..

US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of Afghan Heritage Materials - S ..

5 minutes ago
 Reduction in air pollution can help improve functi ..

Reduction in air pollution can help improve functioning of kidney, suggests new ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>