15 cops suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan has suspended 15 police officials on charge of their absence from duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan has suspended 15 police officials on charge of their absence from duty.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the CPO paid surprise visits to police pickets in different parts of Faisalabad and found 15 cops absent from duty without informing the department properly.

Therefore, the CPO took serious notice about their absence and immediately suspended them.

Among the absentees include ASI Muhammad Rizwan, 4 head constables Gulraiz Rasool Khan, Arif Hussain, Saqlain Abid and Asif Kareem, 10 constables Muhammad Imran, Hamza Ali, Waqas Ahmad, Umar Farooq, Qadir Yar, Muhammad Azhar, Qamar Naveed, Muhammad Uzair, Muhammad Waseem and Kamran Yousuf, he added.