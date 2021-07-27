UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Corona Patients Admitted In KTH ICU

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:53 PM

15 corona patients admitted in KTH ICU

All the necessary facilities are available in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for treatment of corona patients and as many as 106 beds have been allocated in the hospital for corona virus infected persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :All the necessary facilities are available in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for treatment of corona patients and as many as 106 beds have been allocated in the hospital for corona virus infected persons.

Spokesman for the hospital told APP that 56 patients of corona are being treated in the hospital.

He told that 25 ventilators have been allocated for corona victims and 15 patients were on ventilators in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that fifteen patients have been admitted in hospitals for breathing difficulties due to corona infection.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Sweden charges Iranian for alleged 1988 'war crime ..

54 seconds ago

126 WASA disposal stations made fully operational

57 seconds ago

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to V ..

5 minutes ago

KKH remains closed for all kind of vehicles from o ..

6 minutes ago

Special Corona Vaccination Drive successfully unde ..

6 minutes ago

France Decries Attack on Cuban Embassy, Launches I ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.