15 corona patients admitted in KTH ICU

All the necessary facilities are available in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for treatment of corona patients and as many as 106 beds have been allocated in the hospital for corona virus infected persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :All the necessary facilities are available in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for treatment of corona patients and as many as 106 beds have been allocated in the hospital for corona virus infected persons.

Spokesman for the hospital told APP that 56 patients of corona are being treated in the hospital.

He told that 25 ventilators have been allocated for corona victims and 15 patients were on ventilators in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that fifteen patients have been admitted in hospitals for breathing difficulties due to corona infection.