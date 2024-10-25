Open Menu

15 Couples Wed At Mass Marriage Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

15 couples wed at mass marriage ceremony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Fifteen couples’ wedding was held in tehsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh on Friday at a mass marriage ceremony, organized by an NGO, Every Human Matter Foundation (EHMF).

Assistant Commissioner Alipur Tariq Javed, members of divisional peace committee, XEN Mepco Muzaffargarh and notables of the city besides those from foreign countries attended the ceremony.

Brides received dowry comprising daily-use items while grooms received gifts.

Ceremony organiser Syed Akhtar Bukhari thanked EHMF general secretary Syed Bilal Haidar Zaidi and Alhaaj Jafar Safdar from WF Aid for providing assistance in marriages of the girls from poor families, most of them orphans.

Related Topics

Poor Marriage Muzaffargarh Alipur From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan