15 couples wed at mass marriage ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Fifteen couples’ wedding was held in tehsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh on Friday at a mass marriage ceremony, organized by an NGO, Every Human Matter Foundation (EHMF).

Assistant Commissioner Alipur Tariq Javed, members of divisional peace committee, XEN Mepco Muzaffargarh and notables of the city besides those from foreign countries attended the ceremony.

Brides received dowry comprising daily-use items while grooms received gifts.

Ceremony organiser Syed Akhtar Bukhari thanked EHMF general secretary Syed Bilal Haidar Zaidi and Alhaaj Jafar Safdar from WF Aid for providing assistance in marriages of the girls from poor families, most of them orphans.