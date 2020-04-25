'15 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery'

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

HAFIZABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Fifteen coronavirus patients admitted in the isolation wards and quarantine centres in the district have been discharged after their complete recovery, on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib said this while talking to the media here.

He said that 21 coronavirus patients have so far been treated and they completely cured in DHQ Hospital and no patient so far died of COVID-19 in the district.

He further said that 8 more patients are under treatment and hoped that they would also be completely cured and discharged after receiving their medical test results from laboratory.

He thanked the government for providing preventive kits to the medical officers and paramedical staff.

He advised the general public to maintain social distance, stay at home and use face masks and gloves and desist from attending gathering.

