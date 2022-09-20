15 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :District police arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the raiding team arrested 15 law breakers and recovered 6 pistols,a gun,30 litres liqour and 585 grams hashish from them.

The accused were identified as--Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawer, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin.

Cases were registered at concerned police stations.