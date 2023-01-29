UrduPoint.com

15 Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

15 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Sunday that a police raiding team arrested 15 outlaws and recovered 12 pistols, 09 guns, 459 litres liquor and 1.

085 kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawer, Hussain,Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

