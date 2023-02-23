15 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the raiding team arrested 15 outlaws and recovered 14 pistols, 05 guns, 259 litres liquor and 1.

5 kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Khaleel, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawer, Hussain,Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Ehsan.

Cases were registered against the accused.