15 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 15 outlaws identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawer, Hussain,Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin, and recovered 12 pistols, 09 guns, 459 litres liquorand 1.085 kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.