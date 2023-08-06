15 'criminals' arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin.

and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.