15 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Police arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders on Monday and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

Those arrested were identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin.

The police recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.