15 Criminals' Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

15 criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Police on Monday arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

