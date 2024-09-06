Open Menu

15 'criminals' Arrested

September 06, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Sargodha district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Friday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

