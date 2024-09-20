15 Criminals Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Sargodha district police arrested 15 criminals in a crackdown across the district here on Friday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, as many guns and 203 bullets.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man booked for de-sealing building2 minutes ago
-
Rise in Rare Indus Dolphin number propitious, signifies thriving ecosystem: Sherry Rehman2 minutes ago
-
Four held for illegal gas refilling2 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
KP govt promoting cultural games: Fakhar Jahan2 minutes ago
-
7 criminals of two gags held2 minutes ago
-
Car lifter arrested; four vehicles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Health Department Abbottabad takes concrete measures to control dengue outbreak12 minutes ago
-
Police issue challan slips to 5001 PSVs12 minutes ago
-
Twins of endangered arabian sand gazelle born at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal reserve22 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana chairs meeting on law & order situation22 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the two Holy Mosques issues Royal order approving basic kaw for King Salman Foundation32 minutes ago