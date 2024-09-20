Open Menu

15 Criminals Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Sargodha district police arrested 15 criminals in a crackdown across the district here on Friday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, as many guns and 203 bullets.

