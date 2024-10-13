15 'criminals' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 criminals identified

as Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq,

Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine

guns, and 203 bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.