15 'criminals' Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

15 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Sargodha district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

