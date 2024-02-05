15 Criminals Arrested, Illegal Weapons, Narcotics Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.
In a crackdown, the police arrested Shakoor, Sqlain, Rehman, Majid, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin, besides recovering 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan
Bilawal rules out possibility of alliance with PML-N after elections
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women University Swabi observe Kashmir Solidarity Day6 minutes ago
-
Siraj-ul-Haq vows unwavering support for Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
KU holds seminar to highlight plight of Kashmiris, urges peaceful resolution6 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 96 minutes ago
-
'Knowledge, technology linked with Kashmir freedom'16 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win general elections with thumping majority: Liaquat Ali16 minutes ago
-
World’s peace not possible without peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: Mushaal16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal rules out possibility of alliance with PML-N after elections23 minutes ago
-
Governor applauded for making KP as first province in clamping down on underage vaping in country36 minutes ago
-
Deadly pneumonia outbreak claims lives of 2 more children in Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Sustainable Kashmir solution possible through UN resolutions' implementation: Gohar Ijaz36 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP’s Southern districts1 hour ago