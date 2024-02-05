Open Menu

15 Criminals Arrested, Illegal Weapons, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

15 criminals arrested, illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 15 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Shakoor, Sqlain, Rehman, Majid, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin, besides recovering 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

