15 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police , during a crackdown on anti-social elements, arrested 15 alleged criminals including proclaimed offenders, gamblers and drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, police arrested four proclaimed offenders and seven outlaws from various parts of the district and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police arrested four drug-peddlers and seized 2.75-kg charas and 87 litres of liquor from them. Also, 1.4 kg charas was seized from drug-pusher Abdul Rehman, 1.3 kg from Shahzad and 18 litre liquor from Pervez Masih. Also, 20 liter liquor was recovered from one Mursaleen.

Saddar police arrested two gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 12,500 from them. Separate cases have been registered against all accused.