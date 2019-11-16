UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 'criminals' Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

15 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

The district police, during a crackdown on anti-social elements, arrested 15 alleged criminals including proclaimed offenders, gamblers and drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police, during a crackdown on anti-social elements, arrested 15 alleged criminals including proclaimed offenders, gamblers and drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, police arrested four proclaimed offenders and seven outlaws from various parts of the district and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police arrested four drug-peddlers and seized 2.75-kg charas and 87 litres of liquor from them. Also, 1.4 kg charas was seized from drug-pusher Abdul Rehman, 1.3 kg from Shahzad and 18 litre liquor from Pervez Masih. Also, 20 liter liquor was recovered from one Mursaleen.

Saddar police arrested two gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 12,500 from them. Separate cases have been registered against all accused.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

16 minutes ago

Govt. successfully moving towards destination of N ..

2 minutes ago

Three Taliban-Linked Militants Remain in Afghan Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Army wins 33rd National Games Quaid-e-Azam trophy, ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz, Shehbaz to travel ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanli ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.