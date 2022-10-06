15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

The district police have arrested 15 alleged criminals including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 15 alleged criminals including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

Police said here on Thursday that the raiding team arrested 15 law-breakers and recovered eight pistols, three guns,40 litres of liqour and 385-gram hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Nadeem, Khalil, Asif, Sohail, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Danish, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Shamus and Riaz.

Cases were registered against them at the police stations concerned.