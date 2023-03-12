15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

Police said on Sunday that a police party arrested the accused and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.

08-kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin.

Cases have been registered against the accused.