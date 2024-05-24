15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Sargodha Police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Friday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided at different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 203 bullets.