15 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Sargodha Police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Friday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided at different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 203 bullets.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPCIP organised 'Local Community Consultation Workshop' in DIKhan24 seconds ago
-
Saudi Arabia supports Jordan’s Gaza relief efforts with vital aid shipment37 seconds ago
-
ANP delegation visits Iranian Consulate, condoles over Iranian President demise40 seconds ago
-
E-Scooters: Empowering women, transforming eco-friendly transportation in Islamabad44 seconds ago
-
Accused arrested for killing wife,sister11 minutes ago
-
Dist departments to conduct flood mock exercise on May 3021 minutes ago
-
Federal government to fund solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of price control committee21 minutes ago
-
3 shops sealed for decanting LPG illegally21 minutes ago
-
Rattaamral police bust dacoit gang; arrest two31 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers netted with 6810 grams charras31 minutes ago