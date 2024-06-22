Open Menu

15 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Sargodha district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators, here on Saturday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

