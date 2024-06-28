15 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals in a crackdown on Friday.
A spokesman said that police raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litre liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.
