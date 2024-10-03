15 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Sargodha Police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Thursday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided at various localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 203 bullets.
