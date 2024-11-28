15 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:31 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Thursday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided at various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 203 bullets.
