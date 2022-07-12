UrduPoint.com

15 Criminals Arrested; Looted Money, Bike And Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

15 criminals arrested; looted money, bike and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital territory police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 15 outlaws, involved in different crimes from various areas, and recovered looted items and weapons from their possession.

According to Police Public Relation officer said, Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens.

Citizens were also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.

  According to the details, ICTP continued special crackdown against criminal elements during eid duties. A police team of Sabzi Mandi police station by using latest technology and human resources arrested four members of a dacoit's gang, who were involved in numerous incidents of snatching, street crimes.

The accused were identified as Wahid Ullah, Abdul Rehaman, Shaker Ali, and Ayub Khan. Police has also recovered looted cash, eight snatched mobile phones, five stolen motorbikes and weapons used in these dacoity incidents.

During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous dacoity incidents in different sectors of Islamabad and different areas of Rawalpindi. Cases have been registered in PS Sabzi Mandi and further investigation was underway.

Likewise, Noon Police claimed to have arrested two accused Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Sulaman and recovered a stolen motorbike and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in street crime incidents in various areas of the city and further investigation was underway from them, while Bani Gala police claimed to have arrested accused Waseem, a former jail bird and recovered a stolen bike and weapon. Waseem confessed his involvement in four street crime incidents.

More-over Shahzad Town police team claimed to have arrested two accused namely Muhammad Ashraf and Shah Hassan Shah and recovered 1150 gram hashish and stolen valuables from their possession.

Lohi Bher police have arrested two accused Bahadar Khan, Hafiz Rustam and recovered one Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused namely Umair Ul Haq and Muhammad Naveed and recovered fake Currency and stolen valuable from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused namely Bilal and Muhammad Sulman and recovered one pistol 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation in underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology EID Police Station Mobile Jail Bani Rawalpindi Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.