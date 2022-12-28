15 criminals arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 15 criminals, including eight proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police said on Wednesday that officials arrested Nadeem, Adnan, Asif, Sohail, Naeem, Ali, Imtiaz, Danish, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Shamus and KamranPolice also recovered eight pistols, three guns, 230 litres of liqour and 185-gram hashish from them.