15 criminals arrested, weapons seized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 15 criminals including 12 proclaimed Offenders and recovered weapons from them.

According to police sources here on said Sunday, during continued drive against exhibition of weapons and proclaimed offenders teams of Mianwali Sadder, Chappri, Mouchh and Makarwal police stations conducted raids and Arrested 15 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders and recovered 03 Rifles (7mm, 303& 44 bore), 03 pistols 30 bore and 01 Kalashnikov from them.

The arrested were identified as Zia Ullah, Afsar Khan, Zahid Khan, Mudassar Hayat, Muhammad Iqbal,Haq Nawaz, Saif Ullah, Hayat Ullah, Anayat Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Khalid Rehman, Moeen Ullah and others.