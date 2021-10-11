15 'criminals' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

The police teams nabbed six drug pushers and recovered 3.3-kg hashish and 632 litres of liquor from the.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered eight pistols, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.