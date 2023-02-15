15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District police on Wednesday during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, arrested fifteen persons with narcotics, liquor and weapons.

The raiding teams arrested Akhtar, Sikandar Ali, Dilawar, Shahwali Khan, Zahid Ali, Umer, Akeel, Shamas, Adnan, Saleh, Irfan, Hamza, Saleem, Shoaib and Imran,besides recovering more than 10kg hashish, 580 liters wine,100 bottles of liquor,9 pistols,5 guns,4 Kalashnikoves,480 bullets from their possessions.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.