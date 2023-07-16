Open Menu

15 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns,459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

12 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

57 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

1 hour ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

17 hours ago
 s

S

17 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan