15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns,459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.