15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) District police claimed to have arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested namely- Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.